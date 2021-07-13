Army Organizations Seek Network Modernization White Papers for Capability Set 25

Network Modernization

The U.S. Army's Network Cross-Functional Team and Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical have requested capabilities that would help modernize the military service's networks.

The Army said on July 6th that submitted white papers must detail modernization technologies that would tackle three specific topic areas for the upcoming Capability Set 25.

The service is interested in proposals for command, control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Open Suite of Standards radio technologies, satellite communications modernization capabilities, and artificial intelligence-powered logistics software.

Interested companies must submit white papers no later than June 20 through the Technical Exchange Meeting Industry Community within the Joint Communications Marketplace.

CS25 is among a set of Army packages designed to enable the U.S. military's Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept.