Unanet

Army Organizations Seek Network Modernization White Papers for Capability Set 25

Angeline Leishman July 13, 2021 Artificial Intelligence, C4ISR, News

Army Organizations Seek Network Modernization White Papers for Capability Set 25
Network Modernization

The U.S. Army's Network Cross-Functional Team and Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical have requested capabilities that would help modernize the military service's networks.

The Army said on July 6th that submitted white papers must detail modernization technologies that would tackle three specific topic areas for the upcoming Capability Set 25.

The service is interested in proposals for command, control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Open Suite of Standards radio technologies, satellite communications modernization capabilities, and artificial intelligence-powered logistics software.

Interested companies must submit white papers no later than June 20 through the Technical Exchange Meeting Industry Community within the Joint Communications Marketplace.

CS25 is among a set of Army packages designed to enable the U.S. military's Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Ken Folderauer

Comcast Government Services Secures Two DISA CEG Contracts; Ken Folderauer Quoted

Comcast Business announced on Tuesday that Comcast Government Services has secured two additional multimillion-dollar contracts by the Defense Information Systems Agency. The contracts cover DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 and are potentially worth $84.2 million and $71.6 million up to ten years, respectively. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved