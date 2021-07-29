Unanet

Army Researchers Develop New ML Framework to Improve In-Vehicle Network Cybersecurity

Angeline Leishman July 29, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

Army Researchers Develop New ML Framework to Improve In-Vehicle Network Cybersecurity
Network Cybersecurity

U.S. Army researchers have developed a new machine learning-based framework that optimizes the moving target defense method used in protecting in-vehicle computer networks.

The deep reinforcement learning-based resource allocation and moving target defense deployment framework helps identify the optimal internet protocol shuffling frequency and bandwidth allocation for effective moving target defense, the Army said Tuesday.

Frederica Free-Nelson, an Army computer scientist and the DESOLATOR program lead, noted that the framework keeps networks unpredictable for hackers without being costly for operators and affecting computer performance.

By fastly shuffling IP addresses, "the information assigned to the IP quickly becomes lost, and the adversary has to look for it again," explained Terrence Moore, an Army mathematician.

The Army Research Laboratory (ARL) teamed up with Virginia Tech, Australia's University of Queensland and South Korea's Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology to develop DESOLATOR.

Since it is based on machine learning, the framework can be modified by other researchers to solve various problems.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Eric Goldstein

US, UK, Australia Agencies List Common Vulnerabilities in Joint Advisory; CISA’s Eric Goldstein Quoted

Cybersecurity agencies from the U.S., the U.K. and Australia have released a joint advisory detailing the 30 most exploited vulnerabilities in 2020 and 2021. The FBI, one of the agencies, said Wednesday that malicious actors mostly targeted remote work, virtual private networks and cloud-based technologies, with many cyber weaknesses left unpatched

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved