Bicameral Legislation Team Introduce Bill to Protect Sensitive Research; Sen. Angus King Quoted

Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Susan Wild, D-Pa., partnered with Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and James Lankford, R-Okla., to present a bill that aims to secure critical U.S. research from China, Russia and other foreign threats.

The bicameral bill would task the secretary of state to identify allied countries that pursue critical technology research in partnership with the U.S., Gallagher's office said Wednesday.

Leaders of the Department of Energy (DOE), the National Security Council (NSC), the Office of Science and Technology Policy and other agencies of relevance will provide input to help the state secretary come up with the list. The State Department would report these results to Congress.

The legislation would then require agencies to develop security policies that aim to protect sensitive research pursued by commercial, academic and government entities.

“American researchers are responsible for some of the world’s most cutting-edge research in key technological fields, and it is critical that we protect our breakthroughs from rival nations who would seek to steal our advances and turn them against us,” King said.

