BigBear.ai and UAV Factory Form Partnership To Develop AI/ML Capable Unmanned Systems; GovCon Expert Dr. Reggie Brothers Quoted

BigBear.ai announced on Thursday that the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding agreement with UAV Factory to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for its unmanned systems and components for use in autonomous operations in the defense and commercial markets.

Dr. Reggie Brothers , BigBear.ai’s CEO and GovCon Expert, commented, “BigBear.ai is proud to have been exclusively selected by UAV Factory to support the technological enablement of its proven unmanned aerial platform.”

“BigBear.ai is one of the few companies with a track record of delivering AI-enabled solutions to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and commercial sector for many years, and our proven capabilities in this area will assist UAV Factory and its global customers with a critical need,” added Dr. Brothers, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Through the partnership, UAV Factory will incorporate BigBear.ai’s highly innovative AI/ML technology and expertise into its systems which enables cutting-edge autonomous ISR capabilities to UAV Factory’s clientele.

BigBear.ai has strong experience in delivering the Department of Defense advanced AI/ML technologies. For example, the company provides direct support to the Defense Intelligence Agency in developing patterns of life analysis from imagery and SIGINT data collected by manned and unmanned platforms.

Joshua Stinson , UAV Factory senior vice president, stated, “BigBear.ai is a recognized global leader in the AI/ML industry and this partnership will allow us to deliver greater platform autonomy to the DoD and the IC in support of processing, exploitation and dissemination, and pattern of life analysis.”

“Not only will this partnership aid in bringing advanced technologies to the defense market, it also will bring groundbreaking applications to support the energy, logistics, and infrastructure market to support U.S. interests at home and abroad,” concluded Stinson.