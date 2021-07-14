Booz Allen Appoints Matt Tarascio as Strategic Innovation Group Senior Vice President; Steve Escaravage Quoted

Matt Tarascio Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton announced on Wednesday its appointment of Matt Tarascio as a senior vice president in the strategic innovation group (SIG). He will lead the analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) business in support of the Department of Defense (DOD) and spearhead Booz Allen’s efforts to accelerate the integration of analytics, data science and AI capabilities for public and private-sector missions.

“AI is advancing at a rapid pace. We pride ourselves on the strength of our team and our collective experience engineering and integrating AI solutions,” commented Steve Escaravage , Booz Allen’s senior vice president and leader of the company’s analytics practice and AI services business.

“Matt’s extensive domain knowledge, combined with his understanding of the unique needs of clients operating in the defense sector, make him a tremendous asset to Booz Allen and our clients,” added Escaravage.

Tarascio holds strong expertise in AI and analytics. He recently served as Lockheed Martin’s vice president of AI, developing the talent, tools, technology and strategy needed to rapidly deliver value across the enterprise through the ethical deployment of AI and machine learning (ML) at scale.

He also worked as Lockheed Martin’s first chief data and analytics officer, establishing the function and organization for the enterprise-focused on data strategy, analytics, and AI. Before his time at Lockheed Martin, Tarascio held senior roles in Sikorsky’s Innovations, Engineering, Programs and Strategy departments.

“I am inspired by the ground-breaking work Booz Allen is doing in advancing the application of disruptive technologies to assist in real-world client mission execution,” stated Tarascio. “I am excited to join the team – truly some of the best and the brightest in the defense industry. I look forward to developing strategic applications of AI/ML and related disruptive technologies for national defense, with a keen eye on the appropriate and ethical use of these technologies,” concluded Tarascio.