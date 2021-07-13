CISA Rolls Out Three Mobile Security Tools; Vincent Sritapan Quoted

Vincent Sritapan Cyber QSMO CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) shared services program is launching three tools designed to bolster the security of government-issued smartphones and other mobile devices, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Vincent Sritapan, who leads CISA's Cybersecurity Quality Services Management Office (QSMO), said their latest tools include shared services for mobile application vetting (MAV).

The MAV service would support security assessments on government-made mobile applications. CISA selected Kryptowire to develop the MAV service under a phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract.

The Cyber QSMO's latest offerings also include a mobile traffic-focused protective domain name system capability and shared services for device security. Sritapan has been with the Department of Homeland Security for about a decade.