CISA’s Matt Hartman: Government Agencies Commence Zero Trust Planning

Matt Hartman Deputy Exec. Asst. Dir. CISA

Matt Hartman, deputy executive assistant director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said many federal agencies are now developing zero trust implementation plans to align with President Biden's executive order on cybersecurity.

Hartman said at an event of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council that the White House, CISA and other security entities are helping different agencies start and accelerate zero trust implementation, FCW reported Wednesday.

"It's important to consider that many of these tasks [in the executive order] are sprints to develop strategies," he said.

The executive order tasks agencies to turn in zero-trust plans by July 11th and report progress to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The CISA official added that the administration will need years of continued focus and investment to address many existing core issues.