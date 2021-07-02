Col. Timothy Lawrence Retires as AF Research Lab Information Directorate Head

Col. Timothy Lawrence

Col. Timothy Lawrence , who has led the Air Force Research Laboratory’s information directorate since July 2018, retired Thursday with the rank of colonel after a 33-year military career.

AFRL's May 27th retirement ceremony for Lawrence brought together military and civilian members to celebrate his accomplishments and contributions to the service branch, the laboratory said Thursday.

In his most recent capacity, he managed the $1.6 billion annual budget of the information directorate and its research and development programs in the command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence area.

He previously oversaw several FalconSAT microsatellite design projects during his stint as director at the USAF Academy's Department of Astronautics Space Systems Research Center.

The Rome, New York-based Innovare Advancement Center named its Quantum Lab after Lawrence, according to AFRL.