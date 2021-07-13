Comcast Government Services Secures Two DISA CEG Contracts; Ken Folderauer Quoted

Ken Folderauer

Comcast Business announced on Tuesday that Comcast Government Services has secured two additional multimillion-dollar contracts by the Defense Information Systems Agency . The contracts cover DISA’s commercial ethernet gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 and are potentially worth $84.2 million and $71.6 million up to ten years, respectively.

The contracts are a part of the DISA’s efforts to replace legacy circuits across the country with ethernet-based services that improve network performance and reduce total telecommunications costs.

“DISA’s commercial ethernet gateway initiative is an important step in improving the Department of Defense’s communication with mission partners while furthering its vision to be the trusted provider to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace,” commented Ken Folderauer , Comcast Business vice president of Government Sales.

“We are proud to play our part in helping DISA realize its vision by expanding this partnership across four of its seven regions,” added Folderauer.

The contracts require Comcast Government Services to assist DISA in establishing commercial ethernet gateways by delivering ethernet virtual private line (EVPL) service. The company’s EVPL service helps strengthen application performance across a network with a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations.

The EVPL offers performance enhancements compared to legacy wide area networks (WAN) technologies such as T1 lines, frame relay, asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and private lines.

Comcast has now landed four of the seven CEG regions totaling more than $267 million. The Company won Region 1 in March 2020 and CEG Region 3 in June 2021.

DISA is responsible for operating and assuring information-sharing capabilities, command and control solutions and a global enterprise infrastructure supporting the Department of Defense and national-level leadership, such as the president, vice president and secretary of defense.

The Agency is currently working on a multi-phase initiative to replace 17,000 point-to-point public switched telephone (PSTN) circuits with Ethernet-based services across the country that enhance connectivity, improve network performance and reduce total telecommunications costs.