Unanet

Commerce Department to Invest $3B in Local Community Restoration; Gina Raimondo Quoted

Nichols Martin July 26, 2021 General News, News

Commerce Department to Invest $3B in Local Community Restoration; Gina Raimondo Quoted
Gina Raimondo Secretary of Commerce Commerce Dept.

The Department of Commerce's (DOC) Economic Development Administration (EDA) plans to invest $3 billion of Congress-approved funds in community restoration projects.

The funds for the “Investing in America’s Communities” effort come from the Commerce Department's share under the American Rescue Plan Act, which aims to restore the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, the department said Thursday.

Gina Raimondo, the secretary of commerce, said the investment is intended to help local communities restore and refine their corresponding economies.

“With an emphasis on equity, EDA’s investments made possible by the American Rescue Plan will directly benefit communities that have been denied full access to economic prosperity and who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” Raimondo said.

The investment now supports six projects, including those that address economic adjustment, statewide planning and tourism. EDA will also invest $300 million of the funds in coal communities.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Artificial Intelligence

NSA’s Jason Wang: Intelligence Community to Need AI in the Future

Jason Wang, technical director of the National Security Agency's (NSA) Computer and Analytic Sciences Research Group, said he predicts the intelligence community will need artificial intelligence to protect U.S. networks in the future. Wang said at a virtual event on July 12th that intelligence community components need to pursue more partnerships to maximize capabilities against adversaries. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved