CSA Acquires Capstone LLC, Blue Delta Capital Partners Invests; CEO Amy Bleken Quoted

Amy Bleken CEO of Client Solution Architects (CSA)

Client Solution Architects (CSA), a leading digital transformation consulting firm, announced on Thursday that the company has acquired Capstone LLC for an undisclosed amount to strengthen its presence across all federal enterprise information technology service areas.

“Combining with Capstone, we immediately establish a broader set of strategic digital transformation services that better support our combined Navy, Army and Joint DOD client base, as well as create a unified team of like-minded and culturally aligned professionals,” said Amy Bleken, CEO of CSA.

In addition to the acquisition, CSA announced an investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners as a part of the transaction along with a separate senior debt from Atlantic Union Bank. Although none of the financial terms were disclosed, CSA notes that the combined company will have over $100 million in revenue upon the completion of the Capstone LLC acquisition.

The combined company will provide robust enterprise IT and mission-centric portfolios in crucial areas such as IT modernization, cybersecurity, automation, data management, DevOps and process improvement.

“We believe CSA’s digital transformation and IT modernization capabilities can scale to new heights at the Navy and the DoD with this acquisition of Capstone they just completed,” said Mark Frantz, general partner for Blue Delta.