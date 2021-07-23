Cynthia Mendoza: DOD Needs to Modernize IT Systems With Basics-Based Approach

Cynthia Mendoza Deputy CIO DOD

Cynthia Mendoza, the Department of Defense's deputy chief information officer for special access program information technology, said the military needs to modernize its IT systems to meet battlefield intelligence requirements, DOD News reported Thursday.

She said the department must follow the basic principles of understanding mission results, forming partnerships and applying lessons learned.

Mendoza noted that DOD must consider IT modernization partnerships with other stakeholders, including the public, aside from just the private sector, universities, Congress and international entities.

"We leverage lessons learned from our colleagues who are doing similar things," she said. The deputy CIO also noted that using lessons learned would help the military avoid technological redundancies.