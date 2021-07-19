Unanet

DHS Allots $475M for Fiscal 2021 Competitive Grants; Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

Nichols Martin July 19, 2021 General News, News, Wash100

DHS Allots $475M for Fiscal 2021 Competitive Grants; Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted
Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will invest $475 million in seven competitive grant programs filed under fiscal year 2021. DHS said Friday that it will use these funds to finance anti-terrorism and disaster recovery projects of nonprofits, private companies and non-federal government agencies.

These competitive grant programs address challenges related to border security, terrorism, physical security of nonprofits, maritime and transit infrastructure and bus security.

The allotment adds to nearly $1.5 that DHS is investing in non-competitive grants for disaster resiliency efforts. Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the grant recipients include underserved communities and organizations.

"The funding allocated for each of the grant programs will allow these communities and organizations to build, sustain and improve their preparedness and response capabilities," he said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Thomas Santucci

Thomas Santucci: Agencies Must Take Pre-Migration Steps to Adopt Cloud

Thomas Santucci, director of information technology modernization at the General Services Administration (GSA), said federal agencies need to consider business value and procurement strategies when migrating assets to the cloud. He also tackled the importance of zero-trust security adoption, which is a key element of President Biden's cybersecurity executive order.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved