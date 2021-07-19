DHS Allots $475M for Fiscal 2021 Competitive Grants; Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will invest $475 million in seven competitive grant programs filed under fiscal year 2021. DHS said Friday that it will use these funds to finance anti-terrorism and disaster recovery projects of nonprofits, private companies and non-federal government agencies.

These competitive grant programs address challenges related to border security, terrorism, physical security of nonprofits, maritime and transit infrastructure and bus security.

The allotment adds to nearly $1.5 that DHS is investing in non-competitive grants for disaster resiliency efforts. Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security and 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the grant recipients include underserved communities and organizations.

"The funding allocated for each of the grant programs will allow these communities and organizations to build, sustain and improve their preparedness and response capabilities," he said.