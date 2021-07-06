DHS Asks Former SBIR Participants for Technology Ideas; Dusty Lang Quoted

Technology RFI DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) invites small businesses to submit ideas with the potential to address the technology needs of various DHS components.

Interested businesses may take part in the Other Agency Technology Solutions requests for information, which seek concepts on a variety of topics including electro-optical/infrared sensors, autonomous vessel tracking and 5G internet of things, DHS's Science and Technology Directorate said Friday.

The RFI is open to previous participants of any federal agency's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Technology Transfer programs.

“DHS SBIR is uniquely positioned to support DHS’s broad mission by finding ways to advance technology to meet operational needs while leveraging research already developed by another federal agency,” said Dusty Lang, SBIR program director at DHS.

OATS also seeks technologies that can help the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office detect chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. DHS will keep the RFI open for white paper submissions through July 30.