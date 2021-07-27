DHS S&T Releases Third Wave of Public Safety Tech Showcase; Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell Quoted

DHS Science and Technology Directorate

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has commenced the third wave of a showcase featuring various public safety technologies.

DHS said Monday its Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase exhibits efforts to address disasters and discover new applications through research and development.

“The government research community and our industry partners are constantly assessing the threat landscape, as well as advancements in science and technologies that can help us stay ahead of whatever is next on the horizon," said Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell, who serves as DHS' undersecretary for science and technology on an acting basis.

The third wave, titled “Mitigating Evolving Threats and Understanding the Convergence of Breakthrough Technologies,” features projects about interoperable first responder communications, digital identity security, air domain awareness and analytics for infrastructure protection.

The showcase will consist of four installments in total.