DHS Taps Professional Engineering Association to Refine PNT Resilience Framework; Kathryn Coulter Mitcher Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has assigned the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) a project to develop global industry standards to manage the resilience of positioning, navigation and timing systems.

IEEE will work to fine-tune the Resilient PNT Conformance Framework the department's science and technology directorate created with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's National Risk Management Center and industry stakeholders to address global positioning system vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, DHS said Wednesday.

The non-prescriptive document outlines four resilience levels meant to guide infrastructure owners and operators in determining what PNT equipment to use.

Kathryn Coulter Mitcher, acting undersecretary of the DHS S&T directorate, noted the framework transition effort seeks to transform how PNT systems are designed, acquired and deployed.

The department said PNT information is considered “a national critical function” that supports the electric grid, port, telecommunication and agricultural sectors.