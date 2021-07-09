DHS Unveils Results of Last Year’s Privacy Tech Event; Arun Vemury Quoted

2020 Privacy Technology Demonstration

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate has released results of a 2020 effort that demonstrated privacy protection technologies.

DHS said Thursday that its 2020 Privacy Technology Demonstration aimed to showcase tools that can help maintain the privacy of people seen in visual media such as photos and videos.

“The purpose of this research is to nurture the development of privacy-enhancing technologies that can be used by organizations that have an interest in operating various types of camera systems, but recognize concerns related to face recognition surveillance," said Arun Vemury, director of S&T’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center.

Five privacy technologies underwent testing at the event and demonstrated the ability to detect and censor the faces of individuals in a video. Interested parties may view the results at the website of S&T’s Maryland Test Facility.