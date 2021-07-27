Unanet

Michael Weiskopff: DOD Helps Defense Industrial Base Identify Cybersecurity Gaps

Carol Collins July 27, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

Michael Weiskopff, a division chief at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), said that DC3's Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) offers some services intended to help industry partners identify and assess cybersecurity vulnerabilities, Federal News Network reported Monday. 

Weiskopff told FNN in an interview that small companies are trying to address cybersecurity challenges by signing up with a security service provider or adopting a cloud service platform, but not all offerings are “foolproof solutions."

He noted that the DCISE group uses a cyber resilience analysis service in efforts to help smaller companies address security gaps and believes the service could assist vendors pursuing the DOD's Cybersecurity Model Maturity Certification (CMMC) program to potentially gauge their cyber posture.

The group also has a platform, called Krystal Ball, that generates threat scores on specific businesses or answer queries about DIB partners affected by a vulnerability, such as a Hafnium indicator of compromise on systems using the Microsoft Exchange Server, according to Weiskopff.

