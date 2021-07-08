DOD Inspector General: Five Sites Need Better 3D Printing Cybersecurity

3D Printing Systems

The Department of Defense's inspector general (DOD IG) found in an audit that five DOD sites need to bolster the security of their additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing systems.

DOD IG said in a July 1st report that it recommends the involved DOD components to first attain an authority to operate for all their AM systems before use. The AM system users should implement risk-reduction security controls before the ATO is obtained, according to the recommendation.

The IG office also advises the department's chief information officer and the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering to include AM systems in the DOD information technology portfolio and implement corresponding cybersecurity controls.

DOD IG conducted the audit to assess the security of DOD's AM systems and corresponding design data.