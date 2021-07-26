DOD States Position on Drones From Chinese Tech Company DJI

Pentagon

The Department of Defense (DOD) issued a statement saying drones manufactured by China-based Da Jiang Innovations pose a national security threat and that a report that those systems were approved for purchase and use by U.S. government agencies was inaccurate.

“A recent report indicated that certain models of DJI systems had been found to be approved for procurement and operations for US government departments and agencies,” DOD said in a statement published Friday.

“This report was inaccurate and uncoordinated, and its unauthorized release is currently under review by the department,” the department noted.

The Pentagon prohibited the use and procurement of all commercial off-the-shelf drones due to cyber issues in 2018. A year later, Congress passed a measure banning the use of drones and components produced in China.

The department said U.S. Special Operations Command has bought commercial off-the-shelf drones in accordance with Section 848 of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act and Executive Order 13981.

