DOE Funds 5 Supercomputer Research Projects to Advance Quantum, Chemical Studies; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Angeline Leishman July 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has allocated $28 million to support five software development projects to improve supercomputers in support of its scientific studies toward clean energy.

The selected teams will work on computational methods, algorithms and software to advance U.S. capabilities in quantum information science and chemical reactions, the agency said Friday.

Participants will team up with the FASTMath and RAPIDS2 institutes led by the Lawrence Berkeley and Argonne National Laboratories.

"These investments will help sustain U.S. leadership in science, accelerate basic research in energy and advance solutions to the nation’s clean energy priorities," explained Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The department's Offices of Advanced Scientific Computing Research and Basic Energy Sciences sponsored the efforts using $7 million in fiscal 2021 funds and others dependent on congressional appropriations.

DOE made the awards through the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing program, which was launched in 2001 to pursue the development of the scientific computing software and hardware infrastructure required to advance scientific discovery using supercomputers.

