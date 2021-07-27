Unanet

DOE Invests $60M for Assessments Helping Manufacturers Become Energy-Efficient; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Angeline Leishman July 27, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DOE Invests $60M for Assessments Helping Manufacturers Become Energy-Efficient; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted
Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy has invested $60 million into a group of universities to conduct industrial assessments that would help small and medium-sized businesses transition to energy-efficient manufacturing processes. 

The cohort of university-based Industrial Assessment Centers will work on reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs and training energy-efficient workers of various manufacturers, DOE said Monday.

Selected IACs will also train students and professionals from various backgrounds to assess the energy rating of small to medium-sized buildings in disadvantaged communities and other areas in the U.S.

"America’s best and brightest university students are successfully helping local manufacturers reduce pollution, save energy, and cut their electricity bills," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Among the funded academic institutions are West Virginia University, Michigan State University, the University of Connecticut, the Colorado School of Mines and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Rep. Bill Foster

Rep. Bill Foster Presents Bill to Update DOE National Laboratories

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., has introduced a bill that would task the Department of Energy to modernize and restore national laboratories. H.R.4514 would have the secretary of energy invest funds in national laboratory restoration projects and similar efforts, according to the Congress website.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved