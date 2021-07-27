DOE Invests $60M for Assessments Helping Manufacturers Become Energy-Efficient; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy has invested $60 million into a group of universities to conduct industrial assessments that would help small and medium-sized businesses transition to energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

The cohort of university-based Industrial Assessment Centers will work on reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy costs and training energy-efficient workers of various manufacturers, DOE said Monday.

Selected IACs will also train students and professionals from various backgrounds to assess the energy rating of small to medium-sized buildings in disadvantaged communities and other areas in the U.S.

"America’s best and brightest university students are successfully helping local manufacturers reduce pollution, save energy, and cut their electricity bills," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Among the funded academic institutions are West Virginia University, Michigan State University, the University of Connecticut, the Colorado School of Mines and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.