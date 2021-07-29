Unanet

DOE Provides $60M to Passenger Car, Vehicle Decarbonization R&D; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Angeline Leishman July 29, 2021 Contract Awards, News

DOE Provides $60M to Passenger Car, Vehicle Decarbonization R&D; Secretary Jennifer Granholm Quoted
Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $60 million to 24 research and development projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions of passenger cars and trucks. 

The projects will study work on improving electric vehicle batteries and systems, preparing for new mobility technologies, developing lightweight chassis materials, lessening exhaust emissions and understanding the environmental impact of EV innovations, DOE said Wednesday.

Research by General Motors, the University of Pittsburgh and other fund recipients will tackle two of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

"DOE’s investment in these 24 projects will create technologies and techniques that will cut vehicle greenhouse emissions and boost America’s competitiveness in the global clean energy market," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The projects, funded through DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Vehicles Technology Office, are in line with the U.S.' goal of maintaining a lead in the battery technology R&D sector.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Eric Goldstein

US, UK, Australia Agencies List Common Vulnerabilities in Joint Advisory; CISA’s Eric Goldstein Quoted

Cybersecurity agencies from the U.S., the U.K. and Australia have released a joint advisory detailing the 30 most exploited vulnerabilities in 2020 and 2021. The FBI, one of the agencies, said Wednesday that malicious actors mostly targeted remote work, virtual private networks and cloud-based technologies, with many cyber weaknesses left unpatched

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved