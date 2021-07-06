Unanet

FAA Issues $845M in Airport Improvement Grants; DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg Quoted

Angeline Leishman July 6, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Airport Improvement Program

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has unveiled the fourth round of fiscal year 2021 grants amounting to $845 million for infrastructure projects under the agency's Airport Improvement Program

FAA said Thursday that the funds will support efforts to bolster airport safety, capacity and jobs, address environmental impacts caused by airports and increase accessibility for remote communities and people with disabilities.

Among the grantees, Tucson International in Tucson, Arizona, secured the highest share of funding at $22.4 million for runway reconfiguration to reduce potential unwanted incursions. Monroe's regional airport in Louisiana also received $8.8 million for repair and upgrade work on its drainage system.

The agency awarded $7.9 million for the rehabilitation of passenger holding and baggage handling areas in the terminal building of Southwest Regional Airport in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

"We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities and helping, directly and indirectly, to create jobs for millions of Americans," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The projects are not subject to a local match requirement due to an American Rescue Plan Act allocation of nearly $100 million, according to the agency.

