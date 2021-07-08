G2 Ops Receives $154M SBIR Phase III Contract to Develop Cyber Resiliency Technology for the U.S. Navy

G2 Ops, Inc. has announced that the company was awarded a potential five-year, $154 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Cyber Engineering and Digital Transformation Directorate (NAVSEA 03) to develop and implement innovative cyber resiliency technologies for deployment within afloat and undersea platforms.

G2 Ops’ Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Kevin Esser expressed his gratitude to be a part of NAVSEA 03’s mission to address accelerating cyber threats to U.S. Navy control, weapons and combat systems.

Work will build on cybersecurity product developments initiated during earlier phases of G2 Ops’ Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) efforts, leveraging those technologies to assist NAVSEA 03Q explore and incubate new cyber technologies, the company said Monday.

“The innovative cybersecurity analytics, cloud engineering and advanced Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) methodologies we’ve developed through the SBIR program put us in position to take on NAVSEA 03Q’s challenge to help them integrate and deliver cybersecurity capability,” said Esser. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to play a role in delivering new cyber tech across the entire surface and undersea warfighting community.”

About G2 Ops

G2 Ops brings decades of experience integrating Systems, Cybersecurity, and Software engineering techniques to provide solutions to a growing list of Government and private customers. G2 Ops combines cutting edge tools with innovative engineering practices, data analytics and risk algorithms that enhance visibility into complex distributed infrastructures, optimizing resiliency in system design and operations.