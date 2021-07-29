Gen. Glen VanHerck: DOD Tests Collaborative Communications in Connectivity-Limited Places

Gen. Glen VanHerck Commander USNORTHCOM

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command, told reporters that his group tested the performance of a collaborative communications system in environments where connectivity is limited.

Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 (GIDE 3) ran from July 8 to 15 to test how combatant commands can collaboratively boost domain awareness and support decision making through artificial intelligence and sensors, DOD News reported Wednesday.

The Department of Defense (DOD) demonstrated this collaborative application between 11 combatant commands and other DOD components during the experiment.

GIDE 3 also aimed to trial how DOD can augment decision-making across both tactical and strategic levels, VanHerck noted.