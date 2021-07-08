GovConPay Partners With Unanet GovCon ERP to Develop Robust API Integration for Payroll, HR Technology; Gene Gainey Quoted

GovConPay Partners With Unanet GovCon ERP

GovConPay announced that the company has partnered with leading Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) compliant ERP provider Unanet.

“We are pleased to have GovConPay as a partner in our Unanet Connect program,” said Gene Gainey, chief sales officer for Unanet.

Through the partnership, Unanet GovCon ERP and GovConPay will work together to provide joint clients a robust API integration to unify our best of breed platforms for government contractors.

“Unanet Connect goes beyond APIs and creates the only platform that automates our client’s business processes by integrating Unanet with best-in-class applications like GovCon Pay,” Gainey added. “These predefined integrations make running their business simpler for our joint customers.”

GovConPay has emerged as the only provider of outsourced payroll and HR technology solutions dedicated solely to servicing the government contractor marketplace.

“We have had the pleasure of collaborating with Unanet to support joint clients across the country for years”, shared GovConPay President Joe Young. “This enhancement to our partnership and offering will strengthen our joint value proposition to government contractors who need to marry leading ERP technology with a feature-rich payroll, HR, and talent management solution.”