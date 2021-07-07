GSA Named One of the Federal Government’s Best Places to Work; Administrator Robin Carnahan Quoted

General Services Administration

The Partnership for Public Service recently announced on Thursday that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has been named one of the best places to work in the federal government. GSA was awarded the sixth-best place to work in the 2020 mid-sized agency category, one spot better than the year before.

“The past year has been challenging for all of us, and I could not be more proud of the team at GSA for continuing to deliver for our partner agencies and for taxpayers,” commented Robin Carnahan , GSA administrator.

The rankings are developed by the Partnership for Public Service and provide an overview of employee perspectives on an organization’s innovation, leadership, pay, work/life balance and other topics.

GSA’s high ranking illustrates its work to assist with the federal government’s COVID-19 response, including high scores in leadership and availability of job resources during the pandemic. It also validates the Administration's innovation and agency performance.

Altogether, GSA scored better across all categories than at any other point in the past eight years. The Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) accounted for many of the last year’s challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GSA is responsible for centralized procurement activities on behalf of the federal government, managing a nationwide real estate portfolio of nearly 370 million rentable square feet and overseeing approximately $75 billion in annual contracts. GSA’s mission is to deliver the best value in real estate, acquisition and technology services throughout government, supporting the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities.