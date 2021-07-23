Guy Cavallo Named Full-Time OPM CIO

Guy Cavallo CIO OPM

Guy Cavallo, who has been serving as acting chief information officer at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) since March, has been named OPM’s permanent CIO, Nextgov reported Thursday.

He joined OPM in September as principal deputy CIO and transitioned to the role of acting CIO after the Biden administration appointed Clare Martorana as federal CIO in March 2021.

Cavallo will continue to advance the use of technology-focused services in support of government employees and retirees. He unveiled a cloud initiative this spring as part of OPM’s modernization efforts, according to his latest bio shared with the publication.

Prior to OPM, he was deputy CIO at the Small Business Administration (SBA). He joined SBA in 2017 and led information technology modernization efforts at the agency.

Cavallo previously served as executive director of IT operations at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). His industry career included time as a senior government strategist at Microsoft and chief tech strategist at Advanced Systems Design.