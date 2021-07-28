House Subcommittee Schedules FY 2022 NDAA Markup

Capitol Hill

The House Armed Services’ cyber, innovative technologies and information systems subcommittee is set to meet Wednesday for the markup of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022.

The subpanel's proposed NDAA would direct the secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) to launch a five-year pilot program to help advance the transition of DOD's science and technology initiatives into full-scale implementation and to work with the secretaries of service branches to perform pilot initiatives to move Small Business Technology Transfer (SBTT) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) programs into Phase III, the House Armed Services Committee said Tuesday.

The bill would require DOD’s deputy secretary to submit a report identifying the barriers that prevent the Pentagon from scaling technologies and direct the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering to report on current investment efforts in gaming and modeling and simulation.

DOD should come up with report on the state of digital twin practices within the Pentagon.

The measure also includes provisions aimed at strengthening DOD’s digital engineering and testing, improving the department’s oversight of cyberspace activities and access to tech talent, ensuring electromagnetic spectrum advantage and enhancing the department’s capability to compete in the information environment.