ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance Launches Credentialing Program for First Responders; Megan Samford Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman July 14, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

Cybersecurity Credential Process

The International Society of Automation Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) has introduced a program for certifying professionals who respond to cyber incidents in the public and private sectors.

The credential program builds on ISAGCA's collaboration with the Incident Command System for Industrial Control Systems, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and more than 50 companies who employ cybersecurity response teams, the alliance said Tuesday.

ICS4ICS, which was formed through a public-private partnership between ISAGCA and the Department of Homeland Security's ICS joint working group, applies a Federal Emergency Management Agency framework in efforts to guide organizations in managing security incidents in the cyber domain.

Megan Samford, chairperson of ISAGCA's advisory board and chief product security officer at Schneider Electric’s energy management group, said the alliance created an adjudication process and cleared four professionals that include herself.

The other certified cybersecurity first responders are:

  • Mark Bristow, branch chief of cyber defense coordination at CISA
  • Neal Gay, senior manager of managed defense and industrial control systems at FireEye
  • Brian Wisniewski, operations manager in NASA's cybersecurity services office and a commissioned officer of the U.S. Army Reserve.

