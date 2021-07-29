JAIC Announces Responsible AI Procurement Pilot; Alka Patel Quoted

Alka Patel Chief of Responsible AI JAIC

The Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has announced plans to pilot a procurement process aimed at aligning the acquisition of AI systems with DOD’s AI ethics principles.

“The development of a tactical responsible AI procurement process is essential for creating the necessary safeguards aligned with our AI Ethics Principles and further implement against the responsible AI tenets set forth by the Deputy Secretary of Defense,” Alka Patel, chief of Responsible AI at JAIC, said in a statement published Tuesday.

JAIC said it expects the Responsible AI Procurement pilot to help inform the development of clear guidance to ensure that AI systems are designed, built, used and deployed in a responsible manner. Responsible AI Institute, a nonprofit organization, will support the pilot program.

JAIC will develop and pilot fundamental procurement protocols through the Tradewind Initiative, which aims to develop novel processes, infrastructure and guidelines to facilitate the assessment and procurement of AI capabilities within DOD. The center partners with the Indiana Innovation Institute on the initiative.