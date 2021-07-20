Unanet

Judith Pryor Nominated for VP Role at Export-Import Bank

Nichols Martin July 20, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Judith Pryor, a Senate-confirmed board member for the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) of the U.S., has received President Biden's nomination to serve as EXIM's first vice president. 

She holds almost three decades of experience across public policy, technology, trade and finance areas, the White House said Monday. Her career includes work with Gray & Co. and WorldSpace Satellite Radio, as well as organizations that tackle renewable energy and operate in Africa and the Middle East.

Pryor also handled public affairs and communications for the U.S. International Development Finance Corp.'s predecessor agency during the Obama administration.

EXIM, Pryor's current agency, performs trade finance services, such as loans and insurance, to help U.S. exporters do business.

