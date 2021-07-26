KBR Secures Contract for Lithium Concentration Process from Neo Lithium Corp.; Doug Kelly Quoted

Doug Kelly President of Technology for KBR

KBR announced on Monday that the company has been awarded a contract by Neo Lithium Corp. in Argentina for its Tres Quebradas Lithium Project ("3Q Project") to implement its evaporation and crystallization technology solutions.

"We are proud to be selected by Neo Lithium for this breakthrough project focused on producing high-quality battery-grade lithium carbonate," said Doug Kelly, president of KBR Technology.

KBR's process knowledge for recovery and purification of inorganic materials is based on over 40 years of experience in designing evaporation and crystallization technologies that comply with today's demanding environmental regulations.

"This award reinforces our commitment to help our clients achieve their growth objectives in the most sustainable manner," Kelly added.