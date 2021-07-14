Unanet

Klas Government Opens 42,000 Square Foot Facility At Aberdeen Proving Ground to Support Army Programs; Wade Johnston Quoted

William McCormick July 14, 2021 News, Technology

Klas Government announced on Tuesday that the leading low SWaP technology company has opened a cutting edge, 42,000 square foot integration facility at Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). The new facility will serve as a foundation to innovate, manage and integrate software and hardware components for U.S. warfighting capabilities.

“Klas’ new Aberdeen facility will break down silos when it comes to developing, fielding and use of soldier systems, so that innovation can occur in lock-step and accelerate delivery of the latest technologies for mission advantage on the modern battlefield,” said Wade Johnston, Director of  Innovation for Klas Government.

The company will publicly unveil the facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 25th alongside the elite leaders from the Department of Defense (DOD) and other notable industry executives.

Klas will work to enhance recent Army programs such as the Voyager Tactical Cloud Platform (TCP), Voyager Tactical Data Link (TDL) and Voyager Virtual Multi-Enclave System (VMES) to deliver on the full potential of these programs and technology to rapidly integrate new products into an architecture to provide a single platform for more efficient warfighter communications.

“As the leader in extreme edge engineering, Klas is ideally suited to work with Army Programs, across the DoD and with our industry partners to provide the  tactical hardware piece and facilitate solution integration at the APG facility,” Johnston added.

About Klas Government 

Klas Government makes the world’s most powerful deployable communications solutions to meet the  needs of government and military communicators in any operational environment. The company enables  customers to communicate in extreme environments, where nobody else in the market can, by delivering tactical and executive communications systems specifically designed to move faster, travel lighter and work better under worse conditions than anything else available.

