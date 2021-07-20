Lightbridge to Develop, Test Nuclear Fuel Manufacturing Process for DOE; President, CEO Seth Grae Quoted

Seth Grae President

Lightbridge will work with Battelle Memorial Institute's Pacific Northwest Division and the Department of Energy (DOE) to demonstrate a manufacturing process for the company's nuclear fuel technology under a $663,000 research and development agreement.

The company said Monday that it will demonstrate the use of depleted uranium-zirconium material in manufacturing the Lightbridge Fuel, which is made for use in small modular and light-water reactors.

Lightbridge Fuel is designed to boost a reactor's fuel proliferation resistance, safety and economy-friendliness. The effort marks Lightbridge's second project under DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear or GAIN program aimed at driving the country's use of nuclear power.

“Partnering with the GAIN program enables us to save the high costs of time and capital to create these experiments ourselves while retaining our intellectual property and fast-tracking our R&D efforts,” said Seth Grae, president and CEO of Lightbridge.