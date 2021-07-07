Mathematician Bruce West Retires From Army Research Lab; Director Patrick Baker Quoted

Bruce West Research Scientist ARL

Bruce West, a senior research scientist for mathematics at the Army Research Laboratory (ARL), retired on June 29th after over two decades with the federal government. West has developed mathematical models for physical, social and life sciences over a span of 50 years, the U.S. Army said Tuesday.

His mathematical research contributed to medicine theories, mechanical ventilation, cardiopulmonary bypass pumps and depression treatment. He also developed a mathematical strategy to address complexity-driven research barriers that challenged the Army.

The Army Research Office (ARO) held a ceremony at Research Triangle Park to honor West's service.

“Complexity is increasing, and the impact of Bruce and his research will be enduring," said Patrick Baker, ARL director.