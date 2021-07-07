Unanet

Mathematician Bruce West Retires From Army Research Lab; Director Patrick Baker Quoted

Nichols Martin July 7, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Mathematician Bruce West Retires From Army Research Lab; Director Patrick Baker Quoted
Bruce West Research Scientist ARL

Bruce West, a senior research scientist for mathematics at the Army Research Laboratory (ARL), retired on June 29th after over two decades with the federal government. West has developed mathematical models for physical, social and life sciences over a span of 50 years, the U.S. Army said Tuesday.

His mathematical research contributed to medicine theories, mechanical ventilation, cardiopulmonary bypass pumps and depression treatment. He also developed a mathematical strategy to address complexity-driven research barriers that challenged the Army.

The Army Research Office (ARO) held a ceremony at Research Triangle Park to honor West's service.

“Complexity is increasing, and the impact of Bruce and his research will be enduring," said Patrick Baker, ARL director.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Soraya Correa

Report: DHS Procurement Chief Soraya Correa to Retire July 31st; PSC CEO David Berteau Quoted

Soraya Correa, chief procurement officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) since 2015, has informed her staff that she will retire from the federal government at the end of July after a more than four-decade career. Correa has been with DHS for 18 years and oversees the delivery of operational procurement services throughout the department in her current capacity.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved