Maxar Technologies Providing WorldView Legion Satellite Capacity to International Defense, Intelligence Customers; Tony Frazier Quoted

Tony Frazier Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies announced on Thursday that the company secured a multi-year $35 million contract for WorldView Legion satellite constellation capacity through an expanded agreement with a key international defense and intelligence customer.

“Maxar is proud to continue our two-decade partnership with this important U.S. ally. Maxar’s commercial satellite imagery and 3D data suite will enhance situational awareness and decision-making for the customer’s critical government missions,” commented Tony Frazier , Maxar Global Field Operations EVP and a five-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The contract will extend the customer's ability to easily task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to its ground station from Maxar’s current constellation under the Direct Access Program.

The Direct Access Program enables defense, intelligence and commercial customers to access highly advanced Earth-imaging satellites with encrypted downlinks, committed availability and data distribution rights that fit mission needs.

The contract also stipulates Maxar will provide direct access to its next-generation WorldView Legion satellites once they enter operations, including Maxar's 3D data suite, created from the company’s innovative, highly accurate satellite imagery.

Maxar has substantial experience in supporting and providing satellite imagery data to a wide array of customers. In June, the company announced it had provided the Australian defense department with a 3D data suite and satellite imagery intended to inform the military decision-making process and enhance situational awareness supporting national defense and intelligence missions.

The 3D Surface Model for the Australian organizer is designed to show terrain and surface features and textures in high-fidelity, positionally accurate and photorealistic data based on commercial satellite imagery.