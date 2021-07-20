Maximus Awarded Two IRS Task Orders Worth $151M For IT Support; President, GM Teresa Weipert Quoted

Teresa Weipert President

Maximus announced on Tuesday that the company has secured two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) contracts potentially worth a combined $151 million. Both contracts were secured in the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant two contract vehicles.

The first contract is a potential $76 million task order to provide Masterfile System Programming Support Services. The second award is a $75 task order to support the Treasury Department’s IRS and provide technology integration office support.

“We have a unique and unmatched ability to both support the annual filing season and improve the technology infrastructure, all with an unwavering commitment to deliver for the IRS,” commented Teresa Weipert, Maximus Federal president and general manager.

The first contract is funded by the Office of the Chief Information Officer and requires Maximus to conduct various work for the IRS. Including implementing legislation such as the American Recovery Plan and training IRS employees for future filing seasons while sustaining the current technology infrastructure.

The second contract is a Development, Infrastructure, Security and Modernization (DISM) task order. It requires Maximus to assist the IRS with its technology infrastructure, including supporting the shift of specific content to the cloud for the first time.

The company’s team for IRS supports continuity of filing for the federal government with safe, secure and accurate returns for over 160 million individual American taxpayers. Roughly 30% of Maximus’ team are former IRS employees, with the other 70% being technologists and technical program managers.