William McCormick July 19, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Space, Technology

Millennium Engineering and Integration Awarded Potential $180M USSF and SMC Task Order; QuantiTech CEO Patrick Murphy Quoted
Millennium Engineering and Integration, a subsidiary of QuantiTech, announced in March that the company secured a potential $180 million United States Space Force (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) Technical and Engineering Support (STS-3) task order in support of the SMC Development Corps (DC). 

The task order requires the Millennium to do strategic planning, development planning, engineering and prototype development for select Pre-Milestone B space concepts and prototypes. The task order’s base period is five years.

The work on this new prime task order will mainly be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, California; Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, CO; and at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“This is the culmination of Millennium’s extensive involvement with several Directorates at SMC over the last ten years. Millennium and our teammates are pleased to continue our support of the Space and Missile Systems Center as it becomes part of the newly formed Space Systems Command of the US Space Force,” commented Patrick Murphy, president and CEO of QuantiTech

The company will provide planning for future space capabilities, mission area architectures and roadmaps, analytic processes, acquisition of space systems for the control, tools and products and exploitation of air and space for Milestone A and Pre-Milestone B activities within SMC. 

“The award of the STS-3 DC contract demonstrates SMC’s confidence in our team’s capabilities and capacity to ensure the USSF delivers resilient, affordable, and sustainable space capabilities for our nation,” stated Daniel Benjamin, Millennium’s Space and Cyber Systems business unit vice president. 

