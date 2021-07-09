NASA, Northrop Set Launch of Next Cygnus Resupply Mission for Aug. 10th

Cygnus Spacecraft

Northrop Grumman is set to deliver another batch of NASA's science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, Aug. 10th.

Northrop's Cygnus spacecraft will lift off onboard its Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia as part of the company's 16th commercial resupply mission, NASA said Thursday.

The mission will support research on 3D printing in space, the behavior of slime molds in microgravity, a spacecraft thermal protection system and a carbon dioxide removal technology.

The trip will also carry a new mounting bracket for the planned installation of a new pair of solar arrays outside the orbiting laboratory.

NASA is currently opening applications from U.S.-based media outlets to cover the Antares launch, with the deadline set on July 27th.