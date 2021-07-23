Navy Plans Hypersonic Missile Tests With Zumwalt Ship; Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener Quoted

Roy Kitchener Commander Naval Surface Forces

Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, commander of Naval Surface Forces, said the U.S. Navy wants to perform on-ship tests of hypersonic missiles and other new weapon systems, National Defense Magazine reported Thursday.

Kitchener said the same day there are plans to test the Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic boost-glide missile's performance from the USS Zumwalt guided-missile destroyer.

The CPS missile is a non-nuclear weapon designed to strike targets at hypersonic speeds. Lockheed Martin develops the missile and has already run live-fire tests for the system.

Kitchener added that the Navy plans to have Zumwalt-class destroyers also test other new systems. He said the Navy is currently interested in unmanned vessels and anti-surface warfare technologies.