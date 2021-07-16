Government Website to Serve as One-Stop Hub for Ransomware Resources; DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

Alejandro Mayorkas Secretary DHS

The departments of Justice (DOJ) and Homeland Security (DHS) have unveiled a new website to serve as a central hub of federal cybersecurity resources to help U.S. companies and public sector organizations protect their networks from ransomware attacks.

The website StopRansomware.gov provides guidance on how businesses can report attacks and includes alerts on ransomware threats from several agencies, including the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), DOJ said Thursday.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said businesses should prioritize cybersecurity amid rising ransomware attacks that directly impact national security and the lives of U.S. citizens.

“I urge every organization across our country to use this new resource to learn how to protect themselves from ransomware and reduce their cybersecurity risk,” Mayorkas added.

Organizations made approximately $350 million in ransomware payments in 2020, reflecting a rise of more than 300 percent from the prior year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said DOJ is working to bring all tools to counter ransomware attacks through the Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force.

“But we cannot do it alone. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly,” Garland added.