New GSA Community of Practice to Connect Innovative Employees Across Government

General Services Administration

The General Services Administration has launched a new community that aims at connecting federal government employees with innovative ideas for their respective agencies.

The Innovation Adoption Community of Practice will provide public sector personnel with the education and resources gathered by fellow employees to help in adopting modern principles and practices for government work, Digital .gov said June 8th.

The CoP tapped over 100 mentors, coaches and facilitators to promote innovation within the agencies of over 2,000 members across the U.S.

The community of practice also created a toolkit that explores the modern workflow and culture, improvements in government services delivery, solutions to complex problems and partnerships with fellow innovators.

It also created an Innovation Bootcamp Experience that provides training and networking opportunities for innovative employees over 12 weeks.

A group of former volunteer leaders will serve as the initial community managers for the CoP, with various Centers of Excellence providing leadership and expertise support.

The community of practice was inspired by the 2015 Strategy of American Innovation, which recommends "Delivering Innovative Government With and For the People."