Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall Vows to Focus on Mission Fulfillment

Frank Kendall 26th SecAF

Frank Kendall, a former acquisition chief at the Department of Defense (DOD) and a three-time Wash100 Award winner, was sworn in Wednesday as secretary of the Air Force.

"I will be totally focused on ensuring that our Air and Space Forces can fulfill their missions to defend the nation against our most challenging threats, today and into the future,” Kendall said.

He succeeds acting SecAF John Roth two days after the Senate voted in favor of his confirmation and will be working on his agenda in the coming days as the Department of the Air Force's highest-ranking civilian leader.

A U.S. Army veteran, Kendall previously served as undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics; tactial warfare program director; and assistant deputy undersecretary for strategic defense systems at the DOD.

