Unanet

NIST Releases Data Exchange Security Guide

Carol Collins July 22, 2021 News, Technology

NIST Releases Data Exchange Security Guide
Managing the Security of Information Exchanges

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has released guidance that outlines a four-pronged strategy to protect the data organizations share with other parties via different channels for information exchange.

NIST said Tuesday that the “Managing the Security of Information Exchanges” guide offers sample agreement templates and recommends several measures to secure shared data.

The four phases described in the Special Publication (SP) 800-47 Revision 1, which aligns with the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-130, encompasses planning, establishing, maintaining and discounting the information exchange. 

“In order to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information commensurate with risk, the information being exchanged requires protection at the same or similar levels as it moves from one organization to another,” the agency noted.

The document deviated from the technology-based information access and instead focused on imparting a redeveloped scope of information exchange and tackling the potential security risks in conducting data-sharing activity.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Rick Spinrad

NOAA Creates Council to Tackle Climate Issues; Administrator Rick Spinrad Quoted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has established a new council that will help the agency's administrator address the climate crisis. NOAA said Wednesday that its Climate Council, which consists of senior leaders in the agency, will apply NOAA’s services to support environmental mitigation efforts across the nation, including the most climate-vulnerable communities.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved