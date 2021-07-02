Unanet

NIST Seeks Public Feedback on Draft About Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity

Nichols Martin July 2, 2021 Cybersecurity, News

NIST Seeks Public Feedback on Draft About Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity
Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity

The National Institute of Standards and Technology asks the public to comment on a new draft document about the cybersecurity of commercial satellite activities.

The document, titled “Introduction to Cybersecurity for Commercial Satellite Operations,” tackles how to manage cybersecurity risks of crewless space activities while considering space vehicle requirements, NIST said Wednesday.

The agency specifically wants feedback regarding the example use cases, corresponding controls and overall approach presented by the document. NIST may also create other publications for other space operation areas, based on the feedback to be received.

Interested parties may access the draft and instructions via this link and submit responses through  August 13. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Whitehouse-Daines Bill

Senate Bill Seeks to Help Companies Directly Counter Hackers

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., have proposed a bill that would direct the Department of Homeland Security to study the potential advantages and risks of allowing private sector organizations to initiate measures against hackers during cyberattacks. “The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack shows why we should explore a regulated process for companies to respond when they’re targets,” said Whitehouse.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved