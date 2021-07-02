NIST Seeks Public Feedback on Draft About Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity

Commercial Satellite Cybersecurity

The National Institute of Standards and Technology asks the public to comment on a new draft document about the cybersecurity of commercial satellite activities.

The document, titled “Introduction to Cybersecurity for Commercial Satellite Operations,” tackles how to manage cybersecurity risks of crewless space activities while considering space vehicle requirements, NIST said Wednesday.

The agency specifically wants feedback regarding the example use cases, corresponding controls and overall approach presented by the document. NIST may also create other publications for other space operation areas, based on the feedback to be received.

Interested parties may access the draft and instructions via this link and submit responses through August 13.