NNSA Explores Use of Non-Conventional AI for Nuclear Nonproliferation; Angela Sheffield Quoted

Domain-Aware Artificial Intelligence

The Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is applying domain-aware artificial intelligence to prevent the spread of dangerous nuclear weapons. 

NNSA's office dedicated to research and development is investing in efforts that incorporate non-conventional AI into nuclear detection, DOE said Friday.

“The U.S. government recognizes the potential of AI to impact security, welfare and even global leadership," said Angela Sheffield, a senior program manager at NNSA.

The office sponsored a workshop earlier this year to tackle domain-aware methods, which augment AI models with domain-related information. The workshop is the second entry in a series known as “Next-Generation AI for Proliferation Detection."

Sheffield said domain-aware methods use multiple sources of data and address the limitations of conventional AI models.

“Domain-aware methods combine modeled predictions and data from multiple sources to make clever use of everything we know and what data we have," she said.

