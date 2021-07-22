Unanet

NOAA Creates Council to Tackle Climate Issues; Administrator Rick Spinrad Quoted

Nichols Martin July 22, 2021 General News, News

NOAA Creates Council to Tackle Climate Issues; Administrator Rick Spinrad Quoted
Rick Spinrad Administrator NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has established a new council that will help the agency's administrator address the climate crisis. 

NOAA said Wednesday that its Climate Council, which consists of senior leaders in the agency, will apply NOAA’s services to support environmental mitigation efforts across the nation, including the most climate-vulnerable communities.

The council will also coordinate with partners and other federal agencies in pursuit of addressing climate-related issues.

“By closely coordinating NOAA’s climate science and services, we can more effectively help communities adapt to a changing climate, while also creating conditions for economic growth and innovation," said Rick Spinrad, the administrator of NOAA.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Cyber Incident

Bipartisan Senators Introduce Legislation to Require Cyber Incident Reporting; Sen. Mark Warner Quoted

A bipartisan legislation was introduced Wednesday in an effort to make cyber intrusion reporting a federal requirement and, partly, in response to the hacking incidents that affected the Colonial Pipeline, information technology management firm SolarWinds and other public and private entities. The reports are expected to support the government's efforts in safeguarding critical industries.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved