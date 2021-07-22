NOAA Creates Council to Tackle Climate Issues; Administrator Rick Spinrad Quoted

Rick Spinrad Administrator NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has established a new council that will help the agency's administrator address the climate crisis.

NOAA said Wednesday that its Climate Council, which consists of senior leaders in the agency, will apply NOAA’s services to support environmental mitigation efforts across the nation, including the most climate-vulnerable communities.

The council will also coordinate with partners and other federal agencies in pursuit of addressing climate-related issues.

“By closely coordinating NOAA’s climate science and services, we can more effectively help communities adapt to a changing climate, while also creating conditions for economic growth and innovation," said Rick Spinrad, the administrator of NOAA.