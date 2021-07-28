Noblis Launches Noblis MSD Following McKean Defense Acquisition; CEO Amr ElSawy Quoted

Amr ElSawy President

Noblis announced on Wednesday that the company has launched Noblis MSD, a new rebranded subsidiary made up of the recently acquired McKean Defense Group and Cabrillo Technologies, to deliver solutions that drive new levels of scale, agility, efficiency and innovation for the defense clients.

As a Noblis subsidiary, Noblis MSD will bring the complementary capabilities of both organizations together to deliver solutions that drive new levels of scale, agility, efficiency and innovation for the U.S. Navy and other defense clients.

“Noblis MSD combines decades of specialized defense mission domain knowledge with the latest technological innovation, and the resulting synergies will directly benefit both our clients and our employees,” said Amr ElSawy, president and CEO of Noblis, and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Noblis MSD will focus on supporting the unique needs of its defense clients and U.S. service branches by combining decades of domain expertise with emerging capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, robotic process automation, autonomy and model-based systems engineering.

“We are strongly positioned to deliver more comprehensive, agile solutions at scale, to help drive our clients’ readiness and transformation initiatives—while empowering our employees with exciting opportunities for growth,” ElSawy added.